ZAMBIA Athletics (ZA) has confirmed that star sprinter Muzala Samukonga is ready to compete at the prestigious Prefontaine Classic 2025, a Wanda Diamond League event scheduled to take place this weekend in Eugene, Oregon. The meet will serve as part of Samukonga’s buildup to the 2025 World Championships. ZA General Secretary Teddy Shimishi said the association was working hard to ensure that the African champion is well prepared for the World Championships. “Muzala is scheduled to run over the weekend and we have been in communication with him,” Shimishi said. “We also need to look at logistics to keep him that side together with the coach. It is not easy to keep him that side but otherwise we are striving...