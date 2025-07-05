THE much-anticipated kickoff to the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 gets underway today with a blockbuster clash between Zambia’s Copper Queens and tournament hosts Morocco at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat. Zambia, bronze medalists from the 2022 edition, will be aiming to assert their continental pedigree, while Morocco seeks revenge after the Copper Queens dashed their Paris 2024 Olympic dreams in last year’s qualifiers. Despite Zambia’s recent dominance in head-to-head encounters, including their triumph in the Olympic qualifiers, Morocco enters the tie as a formidable force, having finished as runners-up in the last WAFCON edition, narrowly losing to South Africa in the final. Zambia head coach Nora Häuptle says her squad is well-prepared for the opening...