ZAMBIA’s sprint sensation Muzala Samukonga endured a challenging start to the 2025 athletics season after finishing fifth in the men’s 400m final at the prestigious Prefontaine Classic, a Wanda Diamond League event held over the weekend in Eugene, Oregon. Competing against a strong field of world-class athletes, Samukonga clocked 44.49 seconds, a season-best time, but it wasn’t enough to secure a podium finish. The Zambian was 0.19 seconds shy of the third-place finisher, with Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith clinching victory in 44.10 seconds, also a season-best. “First appearance for the 2025 Diamond League. Great race, season best, 44.49,” Samukonga posted on his social media platforms after the race as he chose to remain positive despite the result. The Prefontaine Classic,...