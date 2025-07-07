ZAMBIA Women’s National Team head coach Nora Häuptle believes the Copper Queens executed their game plan effectively despite having been held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Morocco in their opening Group A match at the 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). In a thrilling clash at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, the Copper Queens twice surrendered their lead to settle for a share of the spoils in what turned out to be a gripping contest to kick off their WAFCON campaign. Hauptle said the Copper Queens were unfortunate as they missed a couple of chances which could have won them the game in the first half. “It was a tough but entertaining game. Congratulations also to...