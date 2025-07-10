Barbra Banda of Zambia celebrates goal during the 2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Senegal in Mohammadia on the 09 July 2025 ©Weam MostafaBackpagePix

THE Zambia National Women’s Team has bolstered its hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024 with a spirited 3-2 comeback victory over Senegal at El Bachir Stadium last night. Led by a commanding performance from captain Barbra Banda, who scored twice, and a goal from strike partner Racheal Kundananji, Zambia recovered from an early setback to secure a crucial win that puts them top of Group A with four points from two games. Senegal got off to a dream start when Nguenar Ndiaye struck in just the 5th minute to give the West Africans an early 1-0 lead. The Copper Queens were momentarily stunned, having to respond quickly against...