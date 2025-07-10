THE Zambia Under-20 National Women’s Team has maintained its perfect record at the ongoing COSAFA U20 Women’s Region 5 Youth Games with another commanding 8-0 victory over Group B rivals Eswatini in their final group fixture played at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek, Namibia. A sensational five-goal haul from woman of the match Ruth Mukoma, alongside goals from Lweendo Hanongo, Namute Chileshe, and Grace Phiri, sealed the emphatic win for the Charity Nthala-coached Copper Princesses. The victory followed earlier triumphs over South Africa and Angola who were beaten 3-0 and 8-0 respectively, taking their goal tally to an astonishing 19 in three matches without conceding a single goal. Zambia got off to a flying start when Hanongo broke the...