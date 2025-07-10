ZAMBIA’S National Judo Team has continued to impress at the Region 5 Youth Games by clinching five medals in Windhoek, Namibia. The impressive showing not only elevated Zambia’s medal standings but also showcased the country’s rising potential in judo on the regional stage. Leading the charge was Sylvia Nawila, who delivered a golden performance in the -57kg female category, defeating Angola’s Sebasiano Manuella Bento in a tightly contested final. Nawila’s resilience and skill in the final bout earned Zambia its first gold medal of the competition and set the tone for what would become a stellar day for Team Zambia. Christopher Mulenga followed up with another gold medal, triumphing in the -66kg male category after overpowering Paulo Lucas of Angola....