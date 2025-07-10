ZESCO United has unveiling four high-profile signings to reinforce its squad for both domestic and continental challenges. The nine-time Zambian champions, who will be competing in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, confirmed the addition of midfielder Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba, defender Kabaso Chongo, Alaekwe Chijioke, and Ifoni Pepo on two-year deals as they look to reclaim their dominance in the MTN Super League and mount a strong campaign in the Continental Championship. ZESCO United Media and Public Relations Officer Verita Muyunda confirmed the signings in a statement issued yesterday. Kampamba, a 28-year-old creative midfielder, re-joins ZESCO United from Libyan outfit Al-Madina SC. Known for his flair, vision, and set-piece mastery, Kampamba is no stranger to ZESCO fans, having enjoyed a successful...