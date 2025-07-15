COPPER Queens Captain Barbra Banda says the team is ready to take on any team at the WAFCON tournament as it plots to conquer the continent for the first time. The goal scoring sensations says the Copper Queens have confidence as they prepare to take on Nigeria in the quarterfinals on Friday, noting that the team has produced a positive result against the west Africans in a past meeting. Speaking to FAZ Media, Banda said the team was only concerned about being mentally and physically ready for the clash against Nigeria. “We are looking forward to the quarter finals, whatever team comes up we are ready for it. Watch out for the quarterfinals. We now know we are facing Nigeria,...