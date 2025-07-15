IN a bold show of support for Zambian football, Zambian Breweries (ZB) has invested a staggering K2 million in the 2025 edition of the Samuel Zoom Ndhlovu Carling Black Label Charity Shield, which has been expanded to feature eight teams for the first time in the competition’s history. The launch of the revamped tournament was held yesterday in Ndola, where Zambian Breweries Corporate Affairs Director Tawanda Hojane confirmed the expanded competition and the significant financial commitment towards the game, aimed at amplifying community development through sport. Hojane revealed that the 2025 tournament will unfold over two days of action-packed football on August 9 and 10 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The competition will feature both men’s and women’s...