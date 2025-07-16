Racheal Nachula of Zambia reacts during the 2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations final match between Zambia and DR Congo at El Bachir Stadium in Casablanca on the 12 July 2025 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Racheal Nachula of Zambia reacts during the 2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations final match between Zambia and DR Congo at El Bachir Stadium in Casablanca on the 12 July 2025 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

COPPER Queens winger Racheal Nachula says the Zambian women’s national team is strong enough to conquer any opponent in Africa and the world. Speaking to FAZ TV ahead of Friday’s highly anticipated quarter-final clash against Nigeria, Nachula said nothing would shake the Copper Queens’ mentality going into the rematch of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) bronze medal match, which Zambia won 1-0. She emphasised that Zambia is on par with the continent’s best and shouldn’t be underestimated. “As Copper Queens we are ready to face any team. As for Nigeria we know that they are one of the best teams in Africa, I think Copper Queens, we are also one of the best teams in Africa, I...