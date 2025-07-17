Barbra Banda of Zambia celebrates goal during the 2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Senegal in Mohammadia on the 09 July 2025 ©Weam MostafaBackpagePix

Barbra Banda of Zambia celebrates goal during the 2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Senegal in Mohammadia on the 09 July 2025 ©Weam MostafaBackpagePix

COPPER Queens skipper Barbra Banda, fellow striker Racheal Kundananji and defender Lushomo Mweemba have made it into the WAFCON group stage best XI. Zambia will face Nigeria in the WAFCON quarter finals after they came out second in a group that included Morocco, Senegal and DR Congo. The group stage best XI was dominated by Zambia and South Africa, who also contributed three players to the squad, while Nigeria contributed two. Racheal Kundananji has so far scored three times at the tournament. Lushomo Mweemba has been influential to Zambia’s unbeaten streak and was named in the squad’s back four. Below is the full CAF Women’s AFCON 2024 group stage best XI with 4-3-3 formation. Goalkeeper: Chloé N’Gazi (Algeria). Defenders: Ashleigh...