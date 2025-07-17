Zambia Team Picture during the 2025 HollywoodBets COSAFA Cup match between Botswana and Zambia on the 11 June 2025 at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Zambia Team Picture during the 2025 HollywoodBets COSAFA Cup match between Botswana and Zambia on the 11 June 2025 at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

CHIPOLOPOLO Coach Avram Grant has named a 32-member provisional squad for the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. One of the notable exclusions is Lawrence Mulenga, the Chipolopolo shot stopper has not been picked in the 32-member squad. In a post on the FAZ Facebook page, Grant, who will be overseeing the CHAN project as part of preparations for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 tournament, has blended experience and youthfulness in his squad that will face off with hosts Kenya, Angola, Congo DR and Morocco. The team will commence its local camp on Sunday with training starting on Monday before heading to East Africa for...