THE Zambia Futsal National Team will participate in the 7-Nation Continental Futsal Championship, in Thailand from July 29 to August 4, 2025. In a post on the FAZ Facebook page, Zambia Futsal National Team coach Andrea Cristoforetti has named a 14-member squad that has entered camp in Lusaka. The 2024 Futsal AFCON participants have been placed in Group B alongside Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Belarus while Group A has Thailand, New Zealand and China Taipei. Cristoforetti’s squad will be training from Automotive Futsal Arena in Lusaka. Full squad Goalkeepers: Jackson Chitungu, Everisto Mulolo (both Lusaka Automotive) Defenders: Chota Chileshe, James Zulu (both Lusaka Automotive) Hendricks Chisenga (Mudi Stars), Erick Kaunda (Kafue Saints Futsal Club), Royd Chisahala (CSS Petauke FC). Pivot:...