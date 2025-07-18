Zambia Team picture during the 2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations final match between Zambia and DR Congo at El Bachir Stadium in Casablanca on the 12 July 2025 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

AFTER a five-day break following an action-packed group stage, the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) returns to action tonight with a blockbuster quarterfinal clash between the Copper Queens and nine-time champions Nigeria. The highly anticipated encounter, deemed as a “final before the final” is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 hours Central African Time at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca. Zambia and Nigeria are among the eight nations that have progressed to the quarterfinals, joining South Africa, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Ghana, and Mali in the hunt for continental glory. Tonight’s clash promises fireworks, as both teams feature some of the continent’s most exciting talents. Zambia, still chasing their first-ever WAFCON title, will be looking to build on...