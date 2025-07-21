NETBALL Zambia, in collaboration with the Netball Association of Malawi, has announced an exciting series of international friendly matches between the Zambia Under-21 and Malawi Under-21 national netball teams. The highly anticipated three-match series will be hosted at the OYDC Zambia Sports Development Centre in Lusaka from August 1 to 3, 2025, and is expected to serve as a thrilling curtain-raiser to the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup. The back-to-back encounters are designed to offer valuable match practice and tactical sharpening for both teams as they prepare to compete on the global stage at the Netball World Youth Cup, set to take place in Gibraltar from 19th to 28th September, 2025. The tournament will feature the best youth netball talent...