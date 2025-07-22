AFTER parting ways with head coach Aggrey Chiyangi who recently joined Midlands rivals Green Buffaloes, High Flying Nkwazi Football Club have allegedly settled on long-serving assistant coach Keegan Phiri as their new man at the helm. Nkwazi are expected to officially unveil a new-look technical bench today during a press briefing at the Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka, with Phiri poised to be named head coach. According to sources close to the club, Phiri has earned the promotion after faithfully serving as assistant coach to over four different head coaches: Osward Mutapa, Dennis Makinka, and most recently, Chiyangi. The former Nkwazi FC player is well-regarded within the club for his deep understanding of the team’s culture and the current squad...