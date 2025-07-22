ENGLISH club Wolverhampton Wanderers and Swedish Club Malmo are reportedly keeping tabs on Zambian teen stars who took part in the Gothia Cup 2025 in Gothenburg, Sweden. And Chiparamba Academy successfully participated in the Gothia cup 2025 where they were eliminated in the knock out stage. In a`statement issued by First Secretary Political/Administration at the Zambian Embassy in Sweden Vernon John Mwaanga stated FAZ youth Development Officer Clifford Mulenga disclosed that Wolves and Malmo had been left impressed by the Zambian talent. Mwaanga stated that this was revealed when Mulenga met with Embassy officials where he said the clubs were keeping tabs on Zambia teen stars such as Nthasilwe Malupande, Caleb Musonda, Chama Chansa, Emmanuel Mbuti among others. “Zambia Under-17...