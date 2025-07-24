YOUTH, Sport, and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu, has urged the Copper Queens to rise above their recent setback at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Nkandu has urged the team to focus on rebuilding with resilience, unity, and determination. Speaking during a courtesy call by Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda at his office, the minister emphasized the importance of self-reflection, accountability, and strong leadership as the national women’s football team looks to bounce back and prepare for upcoming international fixtures. “As captain, you need to build confidence among your teammates. Some of them may feel it’s the end of the road, but it’s in such moments that leadership matters most. We believe in this team as a government,...