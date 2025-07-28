FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has urged the Zambia National Futsal Team to fly the country’s flag high as they prepare for their historic debut at the 2025 Continental Futsal Championship in Thailand. In a speech read on his behalf by FAZ vice president Mutale Ng’andu during the team’s official send-off ceremony held on Saturday night at Prince Charles Hotel in Makeni, Mweemba described Zambia’s participation as a significant step forward for the country’s growing futsal ambitions. “I wish to encourage you to work very hard and fly our flag very high. We will be rooting for you and hoping that this stands out as our build-up from our appearance at the last Africa Cup of Nations,”...