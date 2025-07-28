SPORTS, Youth and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu has urged the Chipolopolo squad scheduled to compete at the 2025 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) to stay focused and disciplined, as they prepare to represent Zambia on the continental stage next month. Speaking during a media engagement ahead of the team’s departure, Nkandu said the current squad carries the hopes of the nation and must use their familiarity and previous experience as a catalyst for success. “To the CHAN squad which is currently in camp, we just want to wish them well. I believe this is not their first-time camping. They’ve camped before, and a large percentage of the current squad has been retained from previous camps. So they know each other,”...