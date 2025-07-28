THE Zambia athletics team delivered a stellar performance at the just-ended Southern Region Senior Athletics Championships, bringing home a total of 10 medals, a mix of 3 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze, and firmly stamping its presence as a powerhouse in the region. Held over the weekend in Zimbabwe, the competition brought together elite athletes from across the Southern African region, but it was the Zambian contingent that stole the spotlight with a series of commanding performances on both the track and field. Leading Zambia’s charge was Bernard Kalale, who soared to a gold medal in the men’s long jump with a personal best leap of 7.53 metres, a performance that not only secured victory but also underlined his...