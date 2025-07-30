WITH less than a week to go before the kickoff of the 2025 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), the Chipolopolo boys are beaming with confidence and determination as they fine-tune preparations ahead of their opening Group A clash. As one of Southern Africa’s most prominent football heavyweight, Zambia will seek to make a statement at this year’s CHAN tournament, which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda from August 2 to 30, 2025. Speaking after yesterday’s training session at University of Lusaka, midfield workhorse Fredrick Mulambya expressed satisfaction with the team’s preparations and outlined the squad’s ambitions. “From the time we started training to where we have reached now, I think we are ready. Maybe just ten per cent...