ZAMBIA National Team head coach Avram Grant is facing a selection dilemma as he races against time to finalise his squad for the 2025 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), Goal Diggers understands. With only two days remaining before the kickoff of the highly anticipated CHAN tournament to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, Grant is grappling with intense competition among players in camp, making it difficult to settle on his final list. The former Chelsea and Ghana coach had initially named a 32-member provisional squad as part of Zambia’s buildup to the regional football showpiece. However, six players have since been released and returned to their respective clubs, leaving 26 still in camp. Despite trimming the squad, Grant still...