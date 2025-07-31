GREEN Buffaloes head coach Aggrey Chiyangi says he is impressed with his team’s attitude, unity, and progress following a successful ten-day preseason training camp in Mufulira. The army-sponsored side played a series of friendly matches against local clubs, securing convincing wins as they fine-tuned preparations for the 2025/26 MTN Super League season set to kick off on August 16. Buffaloes thumped Damiano Academy and Kitwe Select 5-1 and 7-0 respectively after registering back-to-back 2-1 and 1-0 wins over Mutondo Stars. Speaking at the close of camp, Chiyangi hailed the team spirit and commitment displayed by his players since the beginning of preparations. “From the day that we started, the attitude and the way the players have been responding has been...