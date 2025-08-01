ZAMBIA National Futsal Team coach Andrea Cristoforetti says there are a lot of lessons to take away from his side’s winless campaign at the 2025 Intercontinental Futsal Championship held in Thailand. Cristoforetti described the experience as “a valuable learning curve” and “a necessary part of the long-term project” for Zambia’s growing futsal programme. Despite suffering three consecutive defeats in Group B; losing 4-0 to Belarus, 5-4 to Saudi Arabia, and a narrow 3-2 loss to Australia in their final match, Cristoforetti said the performances proved that the team was not far off the mark in terms of intensity and competitiveness. “Obviously it’s disappointing to lose three games, but the reality is we were there,” Cristoforetti said. “We received a lot...