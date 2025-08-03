COPPER Queens and Orlando Pride forward Prisca Chilufya says the strong Zambian support system from national teammates, Barbra Banda and Grace Chanda has helped her settle into life in the United States. Speaking to journalists during a media briefing ahead of Pride’s crucial National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) fixture against Utah Royals FC, Chilufya said Barbra and Grace had made it easy for her to adapt to life in the NWSL. “Having Grace and Barbra here, like it’s a lot more better because it makes me feel more like I’m home,” Chilufya said with a smile. “They’ve been here for some time, so even when I came in, it was a lot more easier for me to adapt and adjust.”...