COPPER Queens winger Prisca Chilufya has scored her first goal in Orlando Pride colours as her team returned to action with a 1-1 against Utah Royals at Inter&Co Stadium on Monday morning. Mina Tanaka gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute, chipping Anna Moorhouse from distance. Pride dominated the second half and got a goal from Prisca Chilufya, but they couldn’t find a late winner as they shared the points. Pride Head Coach Seb Hines was forced into some key changes for the game as Marta and Angelina wrapped up their Copa America Femenil win with Brazil on Saturday night. Kerry Abello and Ally Watt were also out with injuries. Pride came into this game in second place,...