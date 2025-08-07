CHIPOLOPOLO coach Avram Grant has boycotted the mandatory pre-match press conference ahead of Zambia’s 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group A opener against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) scheduled for today at Nyayo Stadium. According to Pulse Sports Kenya, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) was forced to cancel Zambia’s official pre-match briefing after Grant failed to show up, sparking criticism from local and international media present in Nairobi. The sudden cancellation raised concerns about Grant’s professionalism. However, reliable sources within the Zambian camp revealed that the coach’s absence was not due to disregard for protocol, but rather a protest against the scheduling of Chipolopolo’s final training session. Grant was reportedly unhappy with CAF’s decision to slot Zambia’s...