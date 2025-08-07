CITY of Lusaka FC has given its new head coach, George Kapembwa, a Toyota Ipsum. Speaking during the official handover of the car, Executive Committee Chairperson Justin Zulu said his club was focused on football development and making an impact in the community. He said “Yamoto” was prioritising long-term, organic growth built on professionalism and youth development. “City of Lusaka is a drama-free club because we don’t want to involve ourselves with issues that do not concern football. Our job is to make sure that football is being managed, and so far, you can tell that our sponsor, Mr Casilli has been very much committed to making sure that football moves forward, helping the young ones and helping our community...