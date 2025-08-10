PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has hailed the Zanaco Grassroots U-17 Football Tournament as a beacon of hope for Zambia’s sporting future, describing it as a platform that embodies resilience, talent, and boundless potential. Speaking through Green Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha, who officiated at the tournament’s opening ceremony at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka, President Hichilema emphasized that the initiative goes beyond football. “This tournament is not just about football. It is about nurturing the dreams of our young people, instilling values that transcend the game, and laying a foundation for Zambia’s bright tomorrow,” the President said. Underscoring the crucial role of young people in shaping Zambia’s future, Hichilema said; “The youth are the heartbeat of Zambia’s future. It is through...