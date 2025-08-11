ZESCO United has claimed its sixth Carling Black Label Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndlovu Charity Shield title after outclassing Super League champions Power Dynamos 2-0 in an electric showdown at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, yesterday. First and second-half goals from young David Simukonda and Pascal Phiri sealed the victory for the Ndola giants, who put on a dominant display in front of their home fans. Simukonda opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a stunning strike that sent the ZESCO supporters into wild celebrations. Despite Power Dynamos’ attempts to find an equaliser, the hosts remained organised and dangerous on the counter. The second goal came deep in stoppage time, when super sub Pascal Phiri calmly slotted home Alex Ng’onga’s assist...