STANBIC Bank Zambia has renewed its sponsorship of NAPSA Stars Football Club with a K1.5 million injection for the upcoming 2025/26 MTN Super League season. The announcement was made at a formal signing ceremony held at the bank’s head office in Lusaka on Monday afternoon, marking six years of partnership between the financial giant and the pension-backed club. Speaking at the event, Stanbic Bank Chief Executive, Mwindwa Siakalima, hailed the enduring relationship between the two institutions, underlining the broader impact of football in Zambian society. “Today marks six years since Stanbic Bank Zambia first partnered with the NAPSA Stars Football Club. Six years of shared ambition, community impact and sporting excellence,” Siakalima said. “Football is the heartbeat of Zambia. It’s...