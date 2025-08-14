THE CAF Disciplinary Board has fined the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) $5,000, approximately K115,396, for breaching CAF’s Media Regulations during the Match Day 1 press conference ahead of Zambia’s TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) match against the Democratic Republic of Congo. Chipolopolo head coach Avram Grant boycotted the mandatory pre-match press conference before the Group A opener against DR Congo. According to Kenya’s Pulse Sports, CAF was forced to cancel Zambia’s official pre-match briefing after Grant failed to appear, drawing criticism from both local and international media present in Nairobi. The abrupt cancellation raised concerns about Grant’s professionalism. However, reliable sources within the Zambian camp disclosed that the coach’s absence was not an act of defiance but rather...