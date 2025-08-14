ZAMBIA’S quest to progress to the knockout stage of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) faces a decisive test today, as the Avram Grant-tutored Chipolopolo boys take on Group A rivals Morocco at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. Following a disappointing start to the tournament, with a 2-0 loss to DR Congo and a painful 2-1 defeat to Angola, Chipolopolo found themselves in a precarious position. Now rooted at the bottom of Group A with zero points, Zambia must claim victory against Morocco to keep alive any hopes of reaching the quarterfinals. As the defending champions, Morocco also have everything to play for. The Atlas Lions began their CHAN campaign with a convincing 2-0 win over Angola before...