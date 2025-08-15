ZAMBIA’S campaign at the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 has come to a premature end after the Chipolopolo suffered a 3-1 defeat to defending champions Morocco in a Group A clash at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. The loss marked Zambia’s third consecutive defeat, following earlier setbacks against Congo DR and Angola, leaving Avram Grant’s men with no chance of progressing to the knockout stages with a game to spare. Goals from Mohammed Hrimat, Ousama Lamloui and Sabir Bougril sealed victory for Morocco, who displayed class and composure throughout the encounter. Zambia’s only consolation came in the second half when substitute Andrew Phiri found the back of the net. Despite enjoying massive support from the Kenyan fans...