ZAMBIA’S remarkable strides in the world of chess has captured the attention of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), with Deputy Chairperson Dana Reizniece-Ozola describing the country as one of the most vibrant and proactive chess nations on the global stage. During a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts in Lusaka, the Woman Grandmaster and former Latvian Minister of Finance commended Zambia’s commitment to developing chess both as a competitive sport and an educational tool. She urged the nation to leverage its momentum by bidding to host international chess events. “Chess for inmates is close to my heart as it helps instill discipline and life skills. Zambia has shown remarkable progress in promoting chess, and it is...