SENSATIONAL Zanaco FC head coach Mumamba Numba has declared that the club will not be involved in the relegation dogfight this season as the MTN Super League takes off this weekend with the Bankers set to take on FC MUZA at Nakamba Stadium in Mazabuka. Speaking in an interview ahead of the seasonal opener, Numba noted that the seven-time Zambian champions had reinforced well enough to aim higher on the 2025/26 MTN Super League table. “Of course, fighting relegation is a thing of the past. We won’t be fighting relegation this season. Looking at the few inclusions that we have made to the team, I think relegation is not our portion this season,” Numba said. The former Zesco United and...