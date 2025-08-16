DESPITE Zambia’s early exit from the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), National Team head coach Avram Grant remains focused on his mission to identify future stars for the Chipolopolo. Speaking after Thursday’s 3-1 defeat to defending champions Morocco, which confirmed Zambia’s elimination from the tournament with a game to spare, Grant was unshaken as he noted that the CHAN project is more about development than results. “As I told you, our target for the CHAN is a different target. Of course, we want to win, but it’s not our main target. Our main target is to prepare players for the main national team,” Grant said. “This is the reason that I came and coached the CHAN national team....