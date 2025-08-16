THE much-anticipated 2025/26 MTN Super League season resumes this weekend with an exciting lineup of fixtures as Zambia’s top-flight football returns to action. Defending champions Power Dynamos will not be part of the opening weekend action after their fixture against Red Arrows was postponed to a later date. However, all eyes will be on last season’s runners-up and current ABSA Cup Champions ZESCO United, who will kick-start their campaign with a home fixture against newly promoted Konkola Blades at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The opening clash marks the renewal of touchline rivalries between experienced gaffers Tennant Chilumba, now at ZESCO United, and Beston Chambeshi, who leads Konkola Blades after his return to top-flight coaching. ZESCO United come into the...