RED Arrows has appointed James Chamanga as its new striker coach ahead of the 2025/26 Super League season. Chamanga, who retired from professional football last season after an illustrious career that spanned nearly two decades across Africa, Asia and Europe, will now channel his wealth of experience into grooming the next generation of Arrows’ forwards. Known for his clinical finishing, work ethic, and leadership on and off the pitch, Chamanga’s appointment is deemed as a step in the right direction for the club aiming to reclaim the championship. “Chamanga’s exceptional leadership, passion and professionalism are poised to play a pivotal role in nurturing talented strikers who will excel for both club and country,” Red Arrows said in a statement issued...