THE Chipolopolo boys will be playing for pride when they face hosts Kenya today in their final Group A clash of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Despite having been eliminated from the competition after suffering three consecutive defeats, head coach Avram Grant insists that the Zambian side is determined to bow out of the tournament on a high note. Speaking during the pre-match press conference at Kasarani Stadium, Grant stressed the importance of finishing strong, noting that while the Chipolopolo may be out of contention, the match still holds significant value for both the team’s morale and long-term development. “We want to finish the tournament strong. This is our last game...