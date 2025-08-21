MIXED Martial Arts (MMA) Zambia has officially announced its national team for the 2025 IMMAF World Championships, set to take place in Tbilisi, Georgia from September 27 to October 2, 2025. The selected athletes include a mix of proven champions and rising talents, reflecting the country’s growing presence in international amateur mixed martial arts. The announcement follows Zambia’s impressive performance at the 2025 Africa Championships, where several athletes earned podium finishes. The medalists have now been rewarded with automatic national team slots, with others chosen based on consistent merit and standout performances throughout the year. Among the headline fighters is Miracle Chipito, who will represent Zambia in the Women’s Flyweight Senior category. Chipito captured gold at the 2025 Africa Championships...