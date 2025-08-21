COPPER Queens goalkeeper Hazel Nali has made a sensational return to competitive football after being named in the final 25-member ZESCO Ndola Girls squad set to compete at the 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Qualifiers in South Africa. Nali, who has been out of action for over a year due to a long-term injury, will compete for the number one jersey alongside Annie Namonje, the 2024/25 Eden University Women’s Super League Golden Glove winner, and Leticia Lungu, her fellow Copper Queens teammate. ZESCO Ndola Girls, champions of the Zambia National Women’s League, flew into Johannesburg yesterday and have already set up camp ahead of their continental debut. The CAF Women’s Champions League COSAFA Zonal Qualifier kicks off on August...