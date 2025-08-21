ZESCO United has been sanctioned by the Zambian Premier League (ZPL) for fielding ineligible players during their MTN Super League fixture against Konkola Blades on Saturday at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The ZPL has handed down a 3-0 forfeiture in favor of Konkola Blades and a K10,000 fine against the Ndola-based club, which had secured a point after a goalless draw against Blades. The decision, communicated through an official letter signed by ZPL Chief Executive Officer Joseph Chimpampwe, referenced clear breaches of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Disciplinary Code (2021), particularly Articles 31 and 55. “Forfeiture of the match played against Konkola Blades on 16th August 2025. In accordance with the competition regulations, the result is awarded as...