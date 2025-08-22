NATIONAL Heroes Stadium and Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola will be powered by solar energy following the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts and Jiangsu Fanye Power Energy Equipment Company Limited of China. Speaking during the signing ceremony at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu described the development, which will see the two stadiums producing 10 Megawatts of power each, as “the beginning of a process aimed at actualising the idea of stepping forward to join other forefront runners working tirelessly to contribute to efforts in responding to the electricity deficit we have been experiencing as a country.” The Minister noted that the project...