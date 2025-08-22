MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu has assured the nation that National Heroes Stadium will be ready for use before January 2026, as government continues to push forward with renovation works on the facility. Speaking during an inspection of the rehabilitation works, Nkandu said the timelines given earlier were only precautionary, as progress on the ground suggests the stadium may be completed sooner than expected. “By 2026 the stadium will be very ready. For me I’m talking about a maximum of four months. I know that in the next two or three weeks, the equipment we are waiting for may come in so obviously 2026 is very far for us to start using Heroes Stadium, if everything goes...