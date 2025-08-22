ZESCO United has announced the return of Chipolopolo goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe on a two-year deal, while also unveiling Nigerian shot-stopper Sochima Victor Ndukauba. Chibwe, who previously spent two seasons with the Ndola outfit before a stint with South Africa’s Black Leopards FC, has rejoined ZESCO to add depth and experience between the posts. “Mwenya Chibwe is back at ZESCO United. The club is delighted to announce his return on a two-year contract after a season with Black Leopards FC in South Africa,” the club confirmed in a statement. Highlighting his impact in his previous spell, ZESCO added: “Chibwe spent two seasons with ZESCO before heading out to South Africa, and we’re thrilled to have him back. His experience will add...