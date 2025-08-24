IN a major boost for Zambian football, the Zambia Premier League (ZPL) has secured a groundbreaking five-year broadcasting deal with TopStar Communications Limited, valued at USD $1 million per season. The deal, which also includes K960,000 in sponsorship for the ZPL Annual Awards, was confirmed yesterday in a statement issued by ZPL Head of Communications Christina Zulu. Under the new partnership, fans can expect comprehensive coverage of the MTN Super League across multiple platforms including the TopStar Mobile App, Sun Sport, ZNBC TV3, Sports Focus, and StarTimes. The official launch of the deal is scheduled for 5th September 2025, with coverage set to begin from week two of the 2025/26 season. ZPL Chief Executive Officer Joseph Chimpampwe hailed the agreement...