COPPERBELT FAZ has held an orientation workshop for football administrators from all provincial leagues in a bid to build capacity ahead of the new season. FAZ Copperbelt Association Chairman Patrick Ndhlovu, who is also a FAZ executive committee member, graced the event and urged participants to improve the administration of their teams to avoid disruptions during the new season. Those in attendance were officials from the Under – 18 league, Division Three, Division Four and the Women’s League. “The attendance was good, we had almost 95 percent presentation from all the leagues which was a plus on our end,” Ndhlovu said in an interview. “This workshop was a good preparation for the upcoming season in the provincial leagues”. After the...